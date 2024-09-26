Madurai to host ‘Startup Thiruvizha on September 28 and 29

StartUpTN will be conducting a two-day event, ‘Startup Thiruvizha,’ at Tamukkam grounds in Madurai on September 28 and 29 with the objective of providing opportunities to those with Start-up and innovative ideas. The admission is free.

Addressing mediapersons about the event, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that the main objective was to create entrepreneurs and the focus was on innovation. It was being conducted to guide those who have innovative ideas and introduce the idea to the investors.

“The Tamil Nadu government aima to achieve $ One trillion by 2030. The motto is to move towards the goal. This year’s StartUp Thiruvizha in Madurai will house 150 stalls by start-ups ranging from food products to robotics from across Tamil Nadu, she said and urged the people, particularly students, to come and visit the stalls.

StartupTN Mission Director and Chief Executive Officer Sivarajah Ramanathan said that in order to survive in the competitive world, youngsters, instead of relying on the traditional methods, have to bring in innovation. Apart from this, marketing skills and modern investment methods were also important, he said.

He pointed out that earlier Tamil Nadu was not among the top States for Startups. Since 2021, when StartUpTN was launched, Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer and a top ranking State. At the Asian level, it was ranked 10th and at the Global level 25th. The aim was to get into the top 20, he said.

He said that conferences with workshops and seminars will be held as part of the event and experts from across the country will be participating. Investors will be coming to the event and people can pitch their Start-up ideas, he said, adding that the event was to celebrate entrepreneurship. For more information, visit website: https://startuptn.in/fest.