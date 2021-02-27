Madurai to have 3,856 polling stations

992 polling booths identified as vulnerable ones: Collector

Madurai

Madurai district, which has 10 assembly constituencies, will have 3,856 polling booths for the upcoming elections, said District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan, here on Saturday.

Addressing the mediapersons, after chairing a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties, Mr. Anbalagan said that a total of 992 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable ones based on the past elections.

He said that each of the constituencies will have three flying squads, three static surveillance teams, and three video surveillance teams. All these teams have started conducting raids and taking action against complaints received from the public, he said.

Each constituency will have one general observer, and an observer for election expenditure. Returning Officers have been deputed for all the ten constituencies.

A total of 21 places have been identified in Madurai district for conducting public meetings and campaigns.

The public can report about Model Code of Conduct and Expenditure violations during the elections through cVIGIL mobile application. The public can file complaints by uploading a photo or video. After rectifying the problem, the officials will upload a photo or video as a proof, he added.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed during the conduct of the elections.

The Collector said that the representatives of recognised political parties had been instructed to follow all the rules issued by the Election Commission of India. The political parties must refrain from distributing cash or gifts to canvass votes. A candidate should not do any activity which may aggravate or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, he added.