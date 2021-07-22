Madurai to get three flyovers: Velu

Minister for Public Works E. V. Velu, chairs a review meeting, in Madurai on Thursday.

Madurai

22 July 2021 21:08 IST

PWD land on New Natham Road inspected for Kalaignar Memorial Library

Proposals were being prepared to construct three flyovers in Madurai to reduce traffic congestion. These plans would be announced in the State assembly after receiving the Chief Minister’s approval, said Public Works Department Minister E. V. Velu here on Thursday.

He was addressing mediapersons, along with Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani, Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy. He chaired a meeting with Public Works Department officials from Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Theni and Sivaganga districts.

Mr. Velu said that the six spots which were earlier shortlisted for building the Kalaignar Memorial Library had several drawbacks. Hence, a PWD land on New Natham Road was found to be suitable for building the library. “I inspected the site and will brief the Chief Minister, who will make the final announcement of the location for constructing the library,” he added.

Grievances about slower execution of road projects were discussed. The problems in land acquisition was one of the major reasons which caused delay in laying roads. “Hence, a committee with five DROs will be formed to solve the issues related to land acquisition at a faster pace,” said Mr. Velu.

The department will also work towards the request of laying a highway from Palani to Kodaikanal. Similarly, steps will be taken to lay a road between Kodaikanal and Munnar in Kerala to promote tourism between the two States.

Approach roads would also be laid to the excavation site at Keeladi and the cluster of villages, said the Minister.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekar, Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy, Ramanathapuram Collector J. U. Chandrakala, Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan attended the meeting.