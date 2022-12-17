‘Madurai to get an Institute of Child Health and Research Centre’

December 17, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The State has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it has taken steps to construct a full-fledged, state-of-the-art Institute of Child Health and Research Centre in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad was informed by the State that sophisticated equipment would be made available at the institute which would be established in a modern building.

Taking note of the counter affidavit filed by the State, the court observed that the government should complete the establishment of the institute as expeditiously as possible. It should approve the proposal with respect to medicare issues with immediate effect, the court said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by activist A. Veronica Mary of K.K. Nagar, Madurai, who sought a direction to the government to establish an institute in Madurai similar to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Chennai in order to reduce infant mortality rate in southern districts.

The petitioner said Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, was easily accessible to the people of southern districts. Therefore, the State should take steps to set up state-of-the-art operation theatres with modern equipment in the hospital’s paediatric surgery unit.