Madurai-Tiruchendur buses provided stop at Kariyapatti By-pass Road

December 17, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Aruppukottai Following the directive of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, buses plying on Madurai-Tiruchendur route were stopped by ticket-checking inspector on the Madurai-Thoothukudi by-pass road at Kariyapatti to ensure halts for the benefit of passengers, on December 17.

Kariyapatti Town Panchayat chairperson R.K. Senthil complained about lack of bus stop at Kariyapatti for the moffusil buses which were run between Madurai and Tiruchendur as these buses don’t enter the town ply through the fourway by-pass road.

Passengers of Kariyapatti who were bound to Tiruchendur had to go all the way either to Aruppukottai or the Aviyur toll gate to catch buses proceeding to Tiruchendur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This issue was raised by the chairperson at the DISHA meeting chaired by Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore at Virudhunagar on December 16.

He sought a halt for all the buses bound to Tiruchendur at Kariyapatti. Responding to his demand, the Collector gave an oral assurance of stopping all the buses at Kariyapatti By-pass Road.

Ticket-checking inspector of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation stopped the buses and advised the crew members to halt the buses at the new bus stop and issue tickets for passengers from and to Kariyapatti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT