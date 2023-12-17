ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai-Tiruchendur buses provided stop at Kariyapatti By-pass Road

December 17, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Aruppukottai Following the directive of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, buses plying on Madurai-Tiruchendur route were stopped by ticket-checking inspector on the Madurai-Thoothukudi by-pass road at Kariyapatti to ensure halts for the benefit of passengers, on December 17.

Kariyapatti Town Panchayat chairperson R.K. Senthil complained about lack of bus stop at Kariyapatti for the moffusil buses which were run between Madurai and Tiruchendur as these buses don’t enter the town ply through the fourway by-pass road.

Passengers of Kariyapatti who were bound to Tiruchendur had to go all the way either to Aruppukottai or the Aviyur toll gate to catch buses proceeding to Tiruchendur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This issue was raised by the chairperson at the DISHA meeting chaired by Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore at Virudhunagar on December 16.

He sought a halt for all the buses bound to Tiruchendur at Kariyapatti. Responding to his demand, the Collector gave an oral assurance of stopping all the buses at Kariyapatti By-pass Road.

Ticket-checking inspector of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation stopped the buses and advised the crew members to halt the buses at the new bus stop and issue tickets for passengers from and to Kariyapatti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US