Madurai, Thoothukudi report 14 fresh cases each

THOOTHUKUDI/MADURAI

In Thoothukudi, the increasing number of people testing positive for COVID-19 continues to cause worry as the district reported 14 new cases on Sunday. They were all admitted to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Tirunelveli district recorded two fresh cases. Tenkasi reported three cases, and all of them had returned from Chennai.

There were three fresh cases in Theni district. According to an official at Government Theni Medical College Hospital, one of the patients was from Cumbum and another from Periyakulam. The third person was a driver from Alandur, Chennai, who had returned after dropping the two positive cases here in his vehicle two days ago. He has been admitted to hospital in Chennai.

In Dindigul district, 13 fresh cases were reported. All of them had travel history. They have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur. Ramanathapuram district recorded nine fresh cases and its tally went up to 106.

There were no new cases reported in Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga districts.

The State medical bulletin said 13 people were discharged from the Tirunelveli hospital, 16 from the Thoothukudi hospital and five from the Asaripallam hospital in Kanniyakumari district.

Virudhunagar district recorded five new positive cases, and one patient was discharged. All the fresh positive cases have returned from Chennai, and two among them were children. With this, the total number of cases registered in the district rose to 149 and the number of active cases is at 33.

A total of 14 people, including two sanitary workers at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) man on airport duty, tested positive in Madurai district on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 312.

According to Collector T.G. Vinay, two of positive cases were from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Three others were their contacts. Four members of a family from S. Alangulam were admitted to the GRH with COVID-19. The patients included an eight-year-old girl, who had headache and vomiting. The two other fresh cases were from Sellur and Ansari Nagar.

None of the patients had any travel history and three of them displayed symptoms. The oldest among the fresh cases was an 80-year-old woman from Ansari Nagar. The total number of active cases stands at 74. Six people were discharged on Sunday.