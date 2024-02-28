Madurai-Thoothukudi new line project remains stalled for two years

February 28, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said at Thoothukudi that his government was fulfilling even demands of people made during Congress governance, the Thoothukudi-Madurai new line project via Aruppukottai remains stalled for two years despite fresh budgetary allocation of ₹100 crore made recently.

“The construction work on this ambitious project has not been taken up for the last two years,” said Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore. This project would not only act as a freight corridor between the port city of Thoothukudi and Madurai, it would also provide direct rail link to many parts of Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts.

“The Prime Minister has made tall claims of fulfilling the demands of people. But the promise of constructing Madurai AIIMS has stopped with placing of a brick and the Thoothukudi - Madurai new line is only in paper,” the Congress MP said.

After having completed 18 km of work between Milavittan and Mela Marudhur, the work has come to an abrupt stop as the Southern Railway has proposed to put the only second new line project in Tamil Nadu on freeze. This would render the ₹350 crore already spent on the project a wasteful expenditure.

In this backdrop, Members of Parliament from southern districts are meeting with the senior officials of Southern Railway, including its General Manager R.N. Singh, here on Thursday. People of southern districts expect the elected representatives to strongly demand for various issues plaguing the interests of southern districts at the meeting.

Another major issue specific to the State is the inclusion of Madurai railway division in the Thiruvananathapuram Railway Recruitment Board.

Complaining that in the present recruitment pattern, the youths of Tamil Nadu would lose their chances of getting recruited to their Kerala counterparts Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has already demanded that Madurai division should again be included with Chennai RRB.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan too has raised his objection on this issue. He said that he would rake up the issue at the GM’s meet.

Another long-pending demand from southern districts is the failure to re-introduce train services that were operated between Coimbatore and Madurai prior to gauge conversion work. Five daily trains were being operated on the metre gauge track. They were suspended to take up gauge conversion. But, after spending over ₹750 crore for completing gauge conversion, the track remains underutilised despite a huge demand for more trains on this sector.

Similarly, even after completing the track doubling work on Chennai Egmore-Madurai-Tirunelveli section long back, very few new train services have been introduced. Despite a huge demand from passengers on this sector and availability of tracks, new train services are not being introduced citing saturation in Chennai Egmore.

