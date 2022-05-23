Madurai-Theni daily train service from May 27

Southern Railway will introduce a new unreserved express special (daily) between Madurai and Theni on the newly laid broad gauge railway line from May 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new railway project and flag off the train service.

Train no. 06701 Madurai-Theni special train will leave Madurai at 8.30 a.m., Vadapalanji at 8.45 a.m., Usilampatti at 9.05 a.m. and Andipatti at 9.20 a.m. It will reach Theni at 9.35 a.m., a railway statement said

In the return direction, train no. 06702 Theni-Madurai special train will leave Theni at 6.15 p.m. Andipatti at 6.29 p.m. Usilampatti at 6.47 p.m., Vadapalanji at 7.05 p.m. and reach Madurai junction at 7.35 p.m.

The train will stop at intermediate stations for a minute. It will have 10 general compartments, two seating-cum-luggage rake coaches.