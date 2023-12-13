ADVERTISEMENT

Temple trustees: HC dismisses petition challenging G.O.

December 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that challenged the government order appointing five persons as non-hereditary trustees for Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel dismissed the petition filed by V. Maharajan of Tirunagar in Madurai, who alleged that the trustees were having political affiliations and belonged to the DMK.

In November, Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, wife of former Assembly Speaker P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan and mother of Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; P.K.M. Chelliah; D. Subbulakshmi; M. Srinivasan and S. Meena were appointed as non-hereditary trustees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US