Temple trustees: HC dismisses petition challenging G.O.

December 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition that challenged the government order appointing five persons as non-hereditary trustees for Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel dismissed the petition filed by V. Maharajan of Tirunagar in Madurai, who alleged that the trustees were having political affiliations and belonged to the DMK.

In November, Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, wife of former Assembly Speaker P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan and mother of Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; P.K.M. Chelliah; D. Subbulakshmi; M. Srinivasan and S. Meena were appointed as non-hereditary trustees.