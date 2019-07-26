Madurai teenager clinches gold in Taipei meet

J. Jerlin Anika, a student of Avvai Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, has bagged gold medal in the second World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship held in Taipei from July 11 to 22.

The 15-year-old has also won two silver medals in the Under-18 category in the doubles and mixed-doubles events. “I was worried about my daughter’s future. Now I feel vindicated for supporting my daughter’s talent despite opposition from my family members,” said D. Jeya Ratchagan, father of Jerlin.

When Jerlin was eight years, her father took her to a badminton court where his friends played for recreation. “She took a liking to the sport and worked hard. I never thought she will reach this level,” says Mr. Jeya Ratchagan.

Jerlin also secured fifth position in the Summer Deaflympics held in Samsun, Turkey, in 2017.

Being hearing impaired, Jerlin has the disadvantage of reaction time to the shuttle, says Physical Director of the school D. Jeya Prakash. “The few micro seconds matter a lot in the game. But Jerlin worked hard and used it to her advantage - to not to be distracted by other noises,” said Mr. Jeya Prakash.

Her next aim is to clinch gold medal in the 2021 Deaflympics, says Mr. Jeya Ratchagan.