Madurai teacher selected for National Teachers’ Award 2024

Published - August 27, 2024 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

R.S. Muralidharan.

A private school teacher from Madurai was selected as one of the recipients for the National Teachers’ Award 2024 announced by Ministry of Education on August 27, 2024.  

The awardee R.S. Muralidharan, a 59-year-old automobile engineering teacher working at T.V.S Higher Secondary School, Jaihindpuram, with more than 30 years of experience, has previously received various other prestigious awards in educational domain. 

In 2014, he received the NCERT best vocation teacher in Tamil Nadu and following that in 2021, he was conferred the Tamil Nadu government’s best teacher award. 

He said the nationwide award was another recognition for his efforts in inculcating innovative methods of teaching. 

“Academic wise, I have a record of 100% pass percentage and above this, I can be proud that many of my students have reached great heights in their respective fields,” he noted.

The awardees will be receiving the awards in New Delhi on September 5.

