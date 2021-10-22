Madurai Symposium to begin on October 25

MADURAI

The tenth biennial Madurai Symposium 2021 would begin from Oct 25-29 with the theme: “Advancing development: Community Swaraj,” said DHAN Foundation Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that since the inception of Madurai Symposium in 2003, it had emerged as a unique development platform which had brought together various stakeholders, including civil societies, government, NGOs, banks, donors and the academia to share, learn from each other’s experience among others.

Sharing the highlight about the theme, Mr. Vasimalai said that it has significance for both Madurai and the world of development as it marks a century of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic identification with poor. He had renounced the formal attire for the plain dhothi in Madurai. Yet another importance about 2021, he said that the year marked the silver jubilee for DHAN towards development journey with economically weaker sections across the country.

He further said that in order to deepen the community swaraj, an organic interaction between the demand and supply stream was the need of the hour. The community at the grass roots were to be visualised as the owners of the respective context, who are capable of governing the resources in a better way through their collective endeavour. They should be given adequate space and knowledge to get equipped well in managing and sustaining it.

The DHAN Foundation, as an enabler had promoted more than 200 self-sustained federations at national level by grooming around 3 lakh leaders. The federations’ nurtured solidarity among their member families by integrating value based lifestyle which was an unique expression of community swaraj.

The objective of the symposium was to bring everyone to showcase community experiences, best practices and collective solutions to advance community swaraj, said A Gurunathan Director, The DHAN Academy.

Kalanjiam Foundation chief executive A Umarani said that the Reserve Bank of India had recognised DHAN Foundation as a major partner to streamline financial inclusion and handed over more than 500 CFLs (Centre For Literacy) project to DHAN spread across various States.

M. Kalayana Sundaram, chief executive, INAFI, Ahila Devi, chief executive, People Mutuals, and V Venkatesan, chief executive, Reflection Trust, also addressed. The symposium would be held both virtually and also at the DHA Foundation in Madurai on invitation.

About 50 events, including workshops and convention on various topics, would be held on the five days.