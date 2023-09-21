Madurai Symposium from tomorrow

September 21, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The eleventh edition of ‘Madurai Symposium’ organised by DHAN Foundation will be held from September 23 to 27 with focus on community development. The theme of the symposium is ‘Advancing development: new social order,’ said DHAN Foundation Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai.

According to a press statement, the symposium will host 10 community conventions and over 35 workshops and seminars. There will be a key focus on Inclusive Development through New Social Order.

Mahatma Gandhi’s wisdom resonates ‘Poverty is the worst form of Violence’. Therefore, the quest for the development must be all encompassing, realising inclusive growth for every individual based on the ideals of Antyodaya and Sarvodaya.

Not to deny that significant progress has occurred and the benefits have not reached all. Even to date, inequalities prevail due to lack of equality, equity, ethics and empathy. This moral dilemma stems from denying essential resources and services to many, tarnishing healthy and sustainable living with peace and harmony.

The New Social Order has a noble vision of positive transformation of society. The Symposium integrates the principles and the philosophies of New Social Order to advance sustainable development goals, equitable health, financial inclusion for all households, sustainable livelihoods, gender mainstreaming, climate change, promotion of local food systems with focus on millets and education development with creative and original thinking.

The five-day event will have over 10,000 participants from the public, representatives from the government, civil societies, women, farmers, college students and fisherfolk. The five days discourses encompassing self, family, institutions and society, hold the potential to redefine shared vision on inclusive development by the practice of New Social Order, said the press statement. Director of DHAN Academy A. Gurunathan and Programme Leader of Centre for Development Communication A. Madhankumar were present.

