Madurai students bag State ranks in ICSE, ISC exams

May 14, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Madurai

Several schools in Madurai recorded cent per cent results in both Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations, conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Sivanie T.V. of Jeevana School scored 588 out of 600 in ICSE Board and stood third among four others in the State. Harish Nandhakumar R. of Jeevana School stood third in the State with a score of 492 out of 500 in ISC Board.

“It is a proud moment for the school and faculty. It is the hard work of both students and teachers that has helped secure two State ranks this year, which, in fact, was a surprise to us,” said A.K. Srinivasan, headmaster.

A total of 176 students and 132 students appeared for ICSE and ISC examinations respectively from Jeevana School.

In Virudhunagar T.S.M. Manickam Nadar Janaki Ammal Higher Secondary School, a total of 60 students appeared for ICSE exam and 52 for ISC.

P. Abirami of Class 10 stood first in school with a score of 592 out of 600, while P. Nitish Kumar of Class 12, who scored 480 out of 500, was the school topper.

Meanwhile, a total of 253 students appeared for the ICSE and 75 for the ISC in TVS Lakshmi School. Adithya V.A. and Nitin Hardhik K., both secured the first rank in the school with 98.3% in the ICSE exam, while Meenakshi A. Unnithan stood first in ISC with a score of 97.6% The school recorded 65 centums in ICSE Board.

All these schools registered cent per cent pass in the ISC and ICSE exams.