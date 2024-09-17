Madurai student gets ₹40 lakh education loan without collateral

A.M. Sushmitha’s dream of pursuing her higher education abroad has been fulfilled. A first generation graduate from Madurai, she has secured admission in Cardiff University in Wales in the United Kingdom. Sushmitha has been offered a collateral free education loan of ₹40 lakh from Union Bank of India.

Sushmitha, a resident of Tirunagar, said that she has completed Bachelor of Computer Applications and Master of Computer Applications. She has secured admission in Cardiff University to pursue Master of Science Business Management.

She said that she came from a humble background. Her family was not financially strong enough to get an education loan to pursue higher education in a foreign country. All she had was her education and the good marks she secured. After clearing the entrance and securing admission, she was offered the collateral-free education loan, she said.

She said that this was possible thanks to the guidance given by the MP and the officials of the Union Bank of India, South Masi Street branch. The bank has already offered collateral-free education loans to deserving candidates in the last couple of years.

Mr Venkatesan said that Sushmitha was determined. When she and her father approached him for help, he told her to work hard and clear the entrance. She has now cleared it. Like her there are many deserving students who are looking for opportunities. Financial status is not a hindrance. Education and marks alone mattered. Sushmitha was an example, he said.

He said that earlier under the scheme provided by the Union Bank of India, collateral-free education loan was offered to deserving students who secured admission to the top 160 universities across the globe.

Now, 100 more universities have been added to the list making it a total of 260 universities. The deserving students have to come with the offer letter and the collateral-free education loan will be sanctioned which includes tuition fees and living expenses abroad.

The MP handed over the loan sanction order to Sushmitha. Her father S. Ananthan thanked the MP and Union Bank of India officials.

Senior Manager, Regional Branch, J. Charles, Branch Manager Udhaya Baskar Sanaka, Assistant Manager A.C. Kshethra Baalan and other officials were present.

