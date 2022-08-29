Madurai student allotted CUET exam centre in Lakshadweep

ADVERTISEMENT

A student from Melur, who had applied for Central University Entrance Test to pursue an undergraduate course in Commerce, was shocked when his hall ticket showed that he had been allotted an examination centre in Lakshadweep.

However, the National Testing Agency has agreed to change the examination centre to Madurai after the intervention of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Monday.

"My son had given up CUET after receiving the hall ticket as it was near impossible for us to fly to Laskshadweep just for an entrance examination for an undergraduate course," said the student's father, A. Sivakumar, 47.

Stating that Lakshadweep was an unfamiliar terrain, he said even the travel expenses could be nearly ₹1 lakh. "The one-way flight ticket fare is ₹22,000. If I have to accompany by son, the fare itself is unaffordable. Besides, with the hall ticket being issued only two days prior to the examination, booking a ticket to Lakshadweep will not be possible," he added.

He said that multiple attempts to reach the contact number of the examination centre given in the hall ticket failed. "We do not know how far the examination centre would be located from the airport," he added.

After he sought Mr. Venkatesan’s help, the MP wrote to Union Higher Education Secretary about the student being put in a quandary and sought changing of the examination centre suitable for the candidate.

Subsequently, Mr. Venkatesan said the coordinator of the National Testing Agency and the Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Tiruvarur, had promised to change the examination centre to Madurai.

"We are thankful to the MP for his swift action. Now, I can admit my son to any Central University, far or near for his education," Mr. Sivakumar said.