Madurai SSI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Madurai:

07 September 2020 10:28 IST

A Special Sub Inspector of Police, P. Malarsami, 56, attached to Special Intelligence Cell of Madurai City Police, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the SSI was on medical leave since August 15. He tested positive on August 25.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Malarsami was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Government Rajaji Hospital where he succumbed at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

He is the second police personnel in Madurai City to have lost life after contracting COVID-19.