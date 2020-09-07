Madurai

Madurai SSI dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A Special Sub Inspector of Police, P. Malarsami, 56, attached to Special Intelligence Cell of Madurai City Police, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the SSI was on medical leave since August 15. He tested positive on August 25.

Mr Malarsami was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Government Rajaji Hospital where he succumbed at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

He is the second police personnel in Madurai City to have lost life after contracting COVID-19.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 10:29:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai-ssi-dies-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19/article32540077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story