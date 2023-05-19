Madurai slips from 4th to 18th rank in Tamil Nadu in 10th exams

May 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

From fourth position in 2022, the Madurai district had slipped to 18th rank in Tamil Nadu in the tenth public examination, the results of which were released on Friday.

Out of a total of 38,063 students, 34,939 passed with 91.79 pass percentage. Officials said that last year, the pass percentage stood at 95.09.

The consolation for the district was that the government school students had fared well with a pass percentage of 86.82 and 10 of the government schools had scored centum. Likewise, the results from the school run by the HR&CE administration also brought in cheers with 96.63% pass.

In Corporation schools, the pass percentage was at 84.18. Out of 1,991 students, a total of 1,676 had passed. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 93.33 and 1,651 students passed out of 1769.