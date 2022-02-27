Madurai-Singapore flight services to resume

Air India Express will resume regular flight services connecting Madurai with Singapore from March end.

Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, said that the flights would be operated on two days a week from March 29.

The regular international flight services were withdrawn after the outbreak of COVID in March 2020. However, Vande Bharat special flights were operated to bring back Indian citizens who were stranded in Singapore.

Mr. Tagore said that MPs from Tamil Nadu had met the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jothiraditya Scindia, and had impressed upon him to operate more international flights from Madurai.

“We have already asked him to operate flights to connect Madurai with Kula Lumpur for a lot of Tamil speaking people live there and people from southern districts were employed in large numbers in Malaysia,” Mr. Tagore said.

He added that he would continue to press for this demand.

Madurai Airport is already handling international flights to Colombo, Dubai and Sharjah and Singapore will become the fourth international destination.

The Madurai-Singapore service would be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The flight would leave Singapore at 5 p.m. and arrive at Madurai at 6.40 p.m. The flight would depart from Madurai at 9.35 p.m. and land at Singapore at 4.30 a.m. the next day.