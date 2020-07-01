Madurai Siddha doctor’s herbal concoction has anti-viral effect, State tells Court

Madurai

In a report submitted to the court, State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan submitted that the herbal preparation, a mixture of 66 herbs in the form of a powder, was verified and the documents relating to the preparation were scrutinised and it was decided that the formula may have an anti-viral effect

The State government has informed the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) that the herbal concoction prepared by a Madurai-based Siddha doctor has been sent to the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha (CCRAS), New Delhi after it was found that the formula may have an anti-viral effect.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Subramanian, who was previously the Medical Officer of the Siddha dispensary at the High Court Bench. In his petition, the Madurai-based Siddha doctor had sought a direction to the Ministry of Ayush to test his herbal concoction and see if it could be used as a cure for COVID-19.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi had directed the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Chennai to constitute a committee of experts to test the herbal concoction called ‘IMPRO’. If the medicine was found to be efficacious, it may be referred to CCRAS, the court had directed.

Following a meeting and a decision taken by the expert committee, the herbal concoction and the documents pertaining to the method of preparation were sent to CCRAS for perusal and further action, the Health Secretary submitted. Mr. Subramanian, in his petition, said that his preparation would not only prevent but also act as a cure for COVID-19