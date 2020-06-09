Madurai Siddha doctor wants Centre to see if his herbal concoction could be a cure for COVID-19

A Siddha doctor, associated with the Siddha clinic at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Monday filed a writ petition before the High Court Bench seeking a direction to the Centre to test if his herbal concoction could be used as a cure for COVID-19.

The petitioner, S. Subramanian of Madurai, said that his herbal concoction, a mixture of 66 herbs in the form of a powder, could be a cure for COVID-19. This mixture could be taken twice a day after mixing it with hot water, he said. He said that by taking the mixture regularly, immunity would increase and not only prevent the disease, but also act as a cure for COVID-19.

The Siddha system of medicine originated in Tamil Nadu and was followed by people since ancient times, he said. Calling the herbal concoction, IMPRO, the doctor said that he had approached the Ministry of AYUSH with a request to conduct a study of the mixture. However, with no response to his representation, he said he filed the writ petition before the High Court.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the High Court Registry to place the petition before a Division Bench of the High Court.