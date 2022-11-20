Madurai-Shridi Bharat Gaurav train to leave on December 24

A Bharat Gaurav train from Madurai would leave for Shridi and Mantralayam on December 24.
A statement said that the special tourist train would go via Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram, Chennai.
It would have its first halt at Pandaripuram for people to have darshan of Lord Panduranga on December 25. Later, it would halt at Shridi on December 27 and at Manthralayam on December 28 and reach Madurai on December 29.
Tickets, inclusive for travel, food, accommodation, road transfers, can be booked through www.ularail.com
Further details can be obtained over 73058-58585.
