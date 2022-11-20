  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai-Shridi Bharat Gaurav train to leave on December 24

November 20, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A Bharat Gaurav train from Madurai would leave for Shridi and Mantralayam on December 24.

A statement said that the special tourist train would go via Dindigul, Tiruchi, Villupuram, Chennai.

It would have its first halt at Pandaripuram for people to have darshan of Lord Panduranga on December 25. Later, it would halt at Shridi on December 27 and at Manthralayam on December 28 and reach Madurai on December 29.

Tickets, inclusive for travel, food, accommodation, road transfers, can be booked through www.ularail.com

Further details can be obtained over 73058-58585.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.