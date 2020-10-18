Madurai shoots past 18,000-mark

MADURAI

18 October 2020 20:22 IST

But the district records only one death on Sunday

Madurai recorded 79 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 18,018. As many as 88 persons were discharged and the number of active stands at 773. There was one death on Sunday, taking the district’s death toll till date to 405.

Tirunelveli had 41 new cases and the tally has moved to 13,880. There were 67 discharges from hospitals. The number of active cases is 558 and till date 205 people had succumbed to the virus.

Thoothukudi had 61 fresh cases taking the tally to 14,491. The hospitals had discharged 39 patients on a single day and 549 active cases were reported. The district had lost 126 people to the virus.

Kanniyakumari had 70 new cases and the tally stands at 14,293. There were 77 discharges from hospitals. There were 706 active cases and so far the district has reported 237 deaths so far.

Only two in Tenkasi

Tenkasi had two fresh cases and the tally stands at 7,718. The hospitals had discharged five patients. The district has 153 active cases and so far 151 have died.

Theni reported 35 new cases taking the tally to 15,952. There were 69 discharges from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 319 and 189 have succumbed to the virus.

Dindigul had 25 fresh cases with which the tally has moved to 9,574. There were 39 discharges and there are 349 active cases. Till date 181 deaths have been reported so far, according to the State Medical Bulletin.

Ramanathapuram has 14 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 5,863. There were 12 discharges from the hospitals and the number of active cases stands at 166. There were 125 deaths in the district so far.

Sivaganga had 26 fresh cases and 26 discharges from hospitals on a single day. The active cases stands at 149 and there were 124 deaths till date.

Virudhunagar had 32 new cases and 35 discharges from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 227 and there were 217 deaths in the district so far.