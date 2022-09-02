Madurai-Sengottai trains to run as usual
Madurai-Sengottai-Madurai unreserved express specials (06663/06664) would run as usual till September 15 as the track maintenance work, which was planned between September 2 and 15, have been postponed. Madurai Division had earlier announced that the trains would be cancelled owing to maintenance work.
