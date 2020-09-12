Madurai sees more discharges than new cases on a single day

Madurai

12 September 2020 20:35 IST

All the positive case in the district were indigenous

A total of 78 people tested positive for COVID-19, here on Saturday, taking the total tally of cases to 15,238. All of the positive cases were indigenous according to the State Health bulletin.

The district recorded 109 discharges from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, taking the total number of discharges to 13,959. One person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 371. The total number of active cases as on date are 908.

Virudhunagar district recorded 39 positive cases and it took the total number of positive cases to 13,647.

Meanwhile, 95 patients got discharged from various hospitals, following which the total number of discharged patients went past 13,000 and stood at 13,028. With this, the number of active cases stood at 417.

Tirunelveli saw 107 new cases with the total tally moving to 11,017. There were 130 patients discharged from the hospital on a single day.

In Thoothukudi, 84 fresh cases were reported and the total number of positive cases moved to 12,251. There were 99 discharges from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari saw 109 new cases and the tally moved to 10,847. The hospitals discharged 149 patients.

Tenkasi reported 82 new cases with which the tally moved to 6,224. The hospitals had discharged 136 patients.

Theni reported 80 fresh cases and the tally stood at 13,685. There were 86 patients who were discharged from the hospitals.

Dindigul saw 68 new cases and the tally moved to 7,796 as on date. There were 135 discharges from hospitals and covid care centres.

Ramanathapuram reported 23 new cases and the tally moved to 5,165 in the district. There were 103 discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga had 51 new cases and the total number of cases moved to 4,475. The district saw 34 patients being discharged from hospitals.