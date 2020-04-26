Madurai sees a rise of 15 positive cases

Madurai/Virudhunagar

A total of 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 75. Madurai now stands fifth in the list of districts with the highest number of cases, according to the State Health bulletin.

Five of the patients were below 18 years of age and the youngest of them were two eight-year-old girls. Three were above 50. Among those who tested positive was a firefighter who is working at Madurai Fire Station. Two of the patients were pregnant women.

Seven of the 15 cases were from Sellur and three from Anaiyur. The others were from Periyar Bus Stand, Sikkandarchavadi, Doddapanaiyakanur, Vandiyur and Koodal Nagar.

Most of the cases, according to Collector T.G. Vinay, were contacts of positive patients. However, in four cases, he said, the process of contact tracing was under way.

Twelve patients were asymptomatic and all of those who tested positive did not have any travel history. The Collector said eight patients were also discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital.

Virudhunagar district registered its second highest number of fresh positive cases – seven – on Sunday. Of those tested positive, four entered the district from other districts using e-passes on false grounds, Collector R. Kannan said. A sixth case has been recorded from Kumarapuram village.

Officials suspect that the case may have been the main source of infection for others. The district administration has started screening all people trying to enter the district. It has decided to keep outsiders in quarantine for a day till their swab test results come out.

The district has reported 32 positive cases, including 10 persons, who have been discharged from hospital after recovery.