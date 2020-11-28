Madurai sees 29 new COVID-19 cases

Madurai

recorded 29 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,664. A total of 19 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 232.

Virudhunagar district recorded 17 new cases and nine patients were discharged on Saturday. With this, the total number of positive cases increased to 15,873 and the total number of patients discharged till date rose up to 15,560. The number of active cases slightly increased to 87 even as the death toll remained at 226.

Theni reported 11 new cases after which the tally moved to 16,577. There were 13 discharges from the hospitals. A 46-year-old male patient died due to the virus.

Kanniyakumari saw 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 15,675. The hospitals discharged 23 people.

Thoothukudi reported 19 new cases and the tally stood at 15,652. There were 10 discharges from the hospitals. A 67-year-old woman patient died due to the virus.

Tirunelveli had 12 new cases and the total tally was 14,809. The number of people discharged from the hospitals was 23.

Dindigul saw 23 new cases taking the tally to 10,252. The hospitals discharged eight patients after treatment.

Tenkasi had 12 new cases and the tally moved to 8,056. There were six discharges from hospitals.

After adding 10 new cases, Sivaganga’s tally rose to 6,290. The hospitals discharged 13 people.

Ramanathapuram, which continued to remain at the bottom of the table in southern districts, saw three new cases taking the tally to 6,200. The hospitals discharged six people.