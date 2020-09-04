Madurai sees 123 new cases

A total of 123 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 14,575. A total of 52 persons got discharged on Friday after complete recovery and now there are 877 active cases.

Four deaths were recorded on Friday, taking the district’s toll to 364. While three deaths were recorded in Government Rajaji Hospital, one death was in a private hospital.

Virudhunagar district on Friday registered three more COVID-19 deaths taking the death toll to 196.

Two men, aged 56 years and 65 years, and a woman, aged 59 years, died on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the district registered 93 fresh positive cases that took the total positive cases in the district go past 13,000 and it stood at 13,063.

However, with 222 patients having got discharged on Friday, the total number of patients who have got discharged has touched 12,500.

With this, the number of active cases has come down to 367.

Theni has reported 84 fresh cases and the total tally has moved to 12,994. There were 201 discharges from the hospitals and so far 11,840 people have been discharged till date in the district.

In Dindigul 93 fresh cases were reported and the total number of positive cases moved to 7,032. There were 151 discharges from hospitals on a single day. So far, 6,008 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district.

Ramanathapuram saw 22 new cases and the tally of positive cases stood at 4,911. Seventy patients were discharged and the total number of people who were successful treated stood at 4,415.

Sivaganga reported 46 new cases with which the tally moved to 4,191. There were 61 discharges from the hospital on a single day and the total discharged persons stood at 3,879, according to the State medical bulletin.

Southern districts

While the COVID-19 tally of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday, number of fresh cases in neighbouring Thoothukudi has started coming down.

With the addition of 114 new COVID-19 cases, the Tirunelveli district’s tally touched 10,067 and 1,226 active cases were undergoing treatment in the hospitals even as 169 patients were discharged from hospitals. After two more patients died of COVID-19, the district’s fatality touched 182.

Kanniyakumari recorded 107 more cases on Friday that took its tally to 10,022 and the number of active cases to 809 while 25 patients were discharged. After losing one more patient to the viral infection, the district has so far witnessed 188 deaths.

Former MLA of Radhapuram M. Appavu, who is asymptomatic, has been admitted to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. “I am quite satisfied with the quality of treatment being given here by the doctors and the nurses,” Mr. Appavu said.

In Thoothukudi, 45 new cases were reported on Friday that took the district’s tally to 11,633 and the number of active cases to 757 after 79 patients were discharged. Since the district lost one more patient to the viral infection, the number of fatality moved up to 115.

With the addition of 61 more patients, Tenkasi’s tally rose to 5,606 on Friday and the number of active cases moved up to 660 even as 140 patients were discharged from the hospitals. Since the district lost one more patient, the district fatality too increased to 107.