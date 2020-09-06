Madurai sees 111 new cases

Madurai

06 September 2020 21:17 IST

A total of 111 people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday. The tally of cases rose to 14,775. None of the cases were imported according to the State Health bulletin.

With 47 persons being discharged from the district's COVID-19 treatment facilities, the total number of discharged rose to 13,423.

The total number of active cases on Sunday was 986. Two persons succumbed to the virus on Sunday and one person on Saturday, taking the death toll to 366.

Virudhunagar district recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases and 64 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 13,251 and the total discharge increased to 12,589. The number of active cases is 465.

The death toll in the district rose to 197 after the death of a 60-year-old woman at the Government hospital at Aruppukottai on Saturday.

Theni saw 85 new cases and the total tally moved to 13,158. There were 144 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery and with the number of people discharged as on date stood at 12,158.

Dindigul reported 124 new cases and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,278. There were 68 discharges from hospitals and care centres.

Ramanathapuram saw 43 new cases and the total tally moved to 4,974. The district saw 77 patients being discharged from hospitals.

In Sivaganga there were 31 new cases and the total tally stood at 4,256. There were 31 patients discharged from hospitals and the total number of people discharged after successful treatment stood at 3,945, according to the state medical bulletin.

Tirunelveli reported 121 new cases and the total tally moved to 10,315. There were 197 discharges from hospitals on a single day. While the city reported 35 cases, rural pockets such as Ambasamudhram, Cheranmahadevi had two and five cases.

Thoothukudi had 58 new cases and with this, the tally stood at 11,738. The number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 105.

Kanniyakumari saw 118 fresh cases and the tally stood at 10,217. There were 165 discharges from the hospital and the total number of people discharged so far moved to 9,104.

Tenkasi had 57 new cases and the tally stood at 5,812. There were 22 people discharged from the hospitals.