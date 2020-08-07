Madurai sees 109 positive cases

Madurai

07 August 2020 21:22 IST

In Madurai district, a total of 109 cases were recorded, here on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 11,797. All the cases were indigenous according to the State Health Bulletin.

With 184 persons discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the total reached 9,733.

Advertising

Advertising

The death toll rose to 278 as two persons succumbed on Friday.

The total number of active cases dropped from 1,864 to 1,786.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

recorded 101 cases on Friday. It has taken the total number of positive cases to 9,542. The total number of discharge increased to 7,621 after 205 people got discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Meanwhile, two men, aged 70 years and 78 years, died at Sivakasi Government Hospital and Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital respectively on Thursday. It has taken the toll to 116. Collector R. Kannan said the positivity rate that stood at around 30% in second half of July has dropped below 8%.

“This is because of increased number of testing and fever camps. Though results are coming within three days, positivity has drastically reduced,” he added. The number of samples being taken has increased up to 4,000 a day.

Theni

Theni

had 352 fresh cases which took the tally to 7,188. The number of people discharged from the hospitals stood at 276.

Dindigul

Dindigul

had 134 fresh cases, with which the total number of COVID-19 positive cases had gone to 3465. There were 117 people discharged from the hospitals.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, the number of new cases stood at 43 and the tally was at 3546. The hospitals discharged 38 patients.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, the number of fresh cases was at 64, according to the medical bulletin. There were 62 discharges from the hospital on a single day.

Tirunelveli

Tenkasi

district that added 117 new cases on Friday had 877 active patients even as its tally moved up to 2,748. While 108 patients were discharged from hospitals, four persons succumbed to the viral infection.

The tally in Kanniyakumari district moved up to 6,015 and the number of active cases to 1,816 with the addition of 181 cases. The district saw five deaths while 198 persons were discharged.

Thoothukudi district which is struggling to contain the pandemic had 195 cases on Friday that pushed its tally to 8,648 and active cases to 1,784 even as six persons lost their lives.

With the addition of 200 fresh cases, Tirunelveli’s tally moved up to 6,265 and the number of active cases rose to 2,294. Even as 170 patients were discharged from hospitals, four died of the viral infection on Friday.