Madurai school launches collaborative learning programme

November 29, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

‘Karko - Unite to Learn,’ a collaborative learning programme, was launched by Queen Mira International School in association with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust here on Wednesday.

The programme envisages involving select government schools in collaborative academic and skill development initiatives which would also serve as a platform for students of the government and QMI schools to share their knowledge.

The school administration was inspired by the participation of a corporation school student in an inter-school competition titled ‘The Little Emperors,’ hosted by QMIS. The school administration said that the involvement of corporation school students inspired them to conceive the idea of ‘Karko,’ which would provide a holistic development and collaborative learning.

The initiative would underscore the significance of holistic education and the transformative potential inherent in peer learning, envisaging its role in dismantling socio-economic barriers to knowledge acquisition.

C. Ramasubramanian, founder, M.S. Chellamuthu trust, spoke about the pivotal role of collaborative initiatives within the academic fraternity.

District Education Officer Sivanandam expressed his gratitude for the initiative involving the government school students which would possibly open a new platform to the students in learning new things and techniques.

C. Chandran, chairman of QMIS, said that the new initiative would create a positive journey for the students through which they could become a leader for future educational improvements.

Abinath Chandran, Managing Director, QMIS, was present.