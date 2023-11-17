HamberMenu
Madurai Round Table members donate blood

November 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Round Table 14 (MRT 14) and Madurai Ladies Circle 8 ( MLC 8), a part of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, in association with the Government Rajaji Hospital, organised a blood donation camp at JC Residency here on Friday. Table Chairman Rishwanth Jayaraj and Circle Chairperson Madhubala presided over the camp in the presence of conveners Vignesh and Thinesh and Ladies Circle Secretary Jeyashilpa. A total of 102 units of blood were collected in the camp, a release said.

