Madurai rings in the New Year

January 01, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau
People dancing at a New Year bash at a hotel in Madurai.

People dancing at a New Year bash at a hotel in Madurai. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Madurai city, as usual, was filled with joy on the night of December 31 to welcome the new year. 

Streets filled with people shouting and dancing expressing their joy in welcoming 2024. Hundreds of people thronged churches and temples to usher in the new year with prayers.

Top hotels in Madurai like Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, Heritage Hotel, JC Residency, Courtyard by Marriott, among others had arranged for several events along with dinner to celebrate the birth of a new year. 

In addition to this, Madurai city police had deployed about 1,500 police personnel to ensure safety during the New Year celebrations.  

Also, vehicular checks were conducted by the police at important spots to identify drunk driving and to prevent rash driving. As a precautionary measure, the riverbed road and Natham elevated corridor were closed to vehicles. 

Bandobast was arranged near churches and temples to regulate crowds after special prayers. Madurai city police Commissioner and other senior police officials were on rounds to ensure public safety. 

