February 23, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Cinesuvai restaurant along with Bulls Eye Inc company conducted a Kollywood quiz competition on its premises in Madurai on Friday.

About 15 teams with three members each participated in the quiz competition. Movie enthusiasts enjoyed the questions which were all related to Tamil cinema.

The organisers view these competitions as a get-together event for friends and families for a fun cause.

The winners were given prizes at the end of the event.