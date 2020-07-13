Madurai reports large spike of 464 cases

13 July 2020 22:26 IST

Kanniyakumari records its highest single-day rise of 185 cases

MADURAI/KANNIYAKUMARI

Madurai recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases – 464 – on Monday, with which the district’s tally soared to 6,539 and the number of active cases to 3,803. All of the new cases were indigenous cases.

A total of 26 people were discharged and four patients – including those from Virudhunagar, Theni and Thoothukudi districts who were treated at Government Rajaji Hospital – died on Monday. The death toll touched 120.

Kanniyakumari recorded 185 cases (184 of them indigenous), which is its biggest single-day spike, to take the number of active cases to 993 and the total infections to 1,491.

Thoothukudi added 122 more cases that took the district’s tally to 2,385 and the number of active cases to 1,274. The district also witnessed two deaths on Monday.

The total number of infections in Tirunelveli rose to 1,875 with the addition of 118 more cases, including 113 indigenous cases. The district now has 996 active cases.

Tenkasi reported 39 new cases, which took the number of active cases to 394, and the death of a patient. The district’s tally is 721.

Virudhunagar recorded 25 new positive cases – the lowest number of fresh cases till date in July. A total of 64 people were discharged from hospitals, and the the number of active cases came down from 1,138 cases reported on Sunday to 1,099. The district’s tally is 2,099.

With the death of a 72-year-old man from the district at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on Monday, the district’s toll has risen to 17.

A total of 134 fresh cases were reported in Theni, which pushed its tally to 1,863. Theni town recorded 40 fresh cases, Cumbum 37 cases, Periyakulam 23 cases and Bodinayakkanur 19 cases. A total of 63 people were discharged from hospitals.

Dindigul district recorded only two positive cases on Monday, with which its tally rose to 789. Fourteen people were discharged from hospitals.

There were 43 new cases recorded in Ramanathapuram, which now has a total case count of 1,892. Twenty-five people were discharged from hospitals.

A total of 29 fresh cases and 24 discharges were reported in Sivaganga district.