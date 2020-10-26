Madurai reports 68 fresh cases

Tenkasi district reports only three new COVID-19 cases

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

Madurai recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the total number of positive cases in the district to 18,513. A total of 96 persons were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases is 606. The district lost one more life to have a death toll of 415.

Kanniyakumari registered 56 fresh cases – the daily tally was 57 on Sunday – to reach a total case count of 14,723. After 59 people were discharged, the district has 571 active cases. With two more fatalities, the district’s death toll stands at 242.

Sivaganga added 46 new cases in the last two days, after which its tally rose to 5,814. There were 51 discharges.

Theni reported 38 new cases, which took the tally to 16,143. There were 67 discharges in the last two days.

Thoothukudi too recorded 38 fresh cases – 42 cases on Sunday – to have a tally of 14,817. With 36 people having been discharged on Monday (35 on Sunday), the district has 500 active cases. The toll continues at 129.

Thirty-one people tested positive in Dindigul, which now has an overall case count of 9,737. Hospitals discharged 64 people.

Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 14,106 on Monday – it was 14,075 on Sunday – with the addition of 30 cases. After 50 patients were discharged, the district has 309 active cases.

The number of fatalities in Virudhunagar rose to 220 with the death of a 65-year-old man at a private hospital in Madurai. The district recorded 23 fresh cases to have a tally of 15,344. After the discharge of 17 people, the number of active cases in the district stands at 187.

With an increase of 22, Ramanathapuram’s tally went up to 5,965. There were 45 discharges.

Only three fresh cases were reported in Tenkasi – the single-day tally was four on Sunday – with which it marked a total case count of 7,791 on Monday. After 19 cases were discharged, Tenkasi has 125 active cases. The district lost a patient to the viral infection to report a toll of 153.