Madurai reports 20 fresh cases

16 June 2020 21:57 IST

Indigenous cases drop in Thoothukudi, rise in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

MADURAI/DINDIGUL

Twenty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 464. A one-month-old boy from K. Pudur was among the fresh cases. Eighteen of the new cases were indigenous cases. Two cases would be cross-notified to Chennai, Collector T.G. Vinay said.

The cases were reported from Sellur, Chintamani, T. Kallupatti, K.K. Nagar, K. Pudur, Tiruppalai, Madhichiyam, Avaniapuram, Ellis Nagar, Munichalai, B.B. Kulam, Melamadai, Uthangudi, Tirumangalam, Pothumbu, Old Central Market and Villapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

With 10 more patients having been discharged, the district now has 158 active cases.

Dindigul district recorded 13 fresh cases, 11 of whom had travel history. Health officials said they had returned from Chennai and Mumbai. They hailed from Vedasandur, Dindigul, Natham, Nilakottai, Pattiveeranpatti, S. Pudur and Kolinjipatti.

Theni district reported four fresh cases from Thenkarai, Periyakulam, Theni and Kottur. All of them had returned from Chennai.

In Ramanathapuram district, the total number of cases slipped from 158 to 156 as the officials at the government hospital said the two patients, natives of Ramanathapuram, were normal residents of Chennai and had hence been cross-notified.

In Sivaganga too, the tally slipped from 57 to 55 as the cross-notification of two patients was necessitated since they were normal residents of Chennai.

Eight new cases were recorded in Virudhunagar district. Four of them were from Chennai. The others were contacts of a positive person who had sneaked into the district.

One more positive case was added to Virudhunagar district’s account after reconciling the death of a patient in Thoothukudi. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 188. With four more having been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 45.

While the number of indigenous cases in Thoothukudi district witnessed a sharp drop as only one case was reported on Tuesday, the number of such cases witnessed a sudden rise in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts with 11 and 13 cases respectively. Thoothukudi has 129 active cases against the tally of 437 cases.

Tirunelveli also reported seven imported cases that took its tally to 507 and the number of active cases to 127. In Tenkasi, all the fresh cases were ‘indigenous cases’. The district’s tally is 157 and the number of active cases is 64.

Kanniyakumari saw three indigenous and three imported cases on Tuesday to boost it tally to 123 and active cases to 42.