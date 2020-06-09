Madurai reports 16 fresh COVID-19 cases

09 June 2020 21:48 IST

Tally goes up by 10 each in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI/DINDIGUL

Sixteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 333.

Five of the fresh cases had flown down from Chennai. A 23-year-old CISF man who was on airport duty also tested positive. A 28-year-old man from Thathaneri who travelled from Rajapalayam to Madurai on a bike tested positive on the border.

Another resident of Tenkasi who travelled to Madurai for a surgery also tested positive. The other cases were reported from Anuppanadi, Thathaneri, Palanganatham, K. Pudur, Valayankulam, Villangudi and Munichalai. One person was discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital.

Railway Commercial Section in Madurai Division was sealed after the news of an official testing positive broke out around noon on Tuesday.

The official, who had been to Tiruchi to be with his family at the weekend, had developed fever. A swab test confirmed the infection later. A source said the official could have been infected while making arrangements for Shramik special trains here. He is the fourth railway personnel in Madurai to be infected.

Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 positive cases each on Tuesday. They reported nine ‘indigenous cases’ and one ‘imported case’ each.

While Tirunelveli, which witnessed its tally rise to 400, has 53 active cases undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Thoothukudi recorded its total at 365, with 147 active cases.

One person from the Maldivian capital of Male, who arrived at VOC Port by ship, tested positive. On June 2, one among the group which landed here from Sri Lanka by Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa had tested positive.

Kanniyakumari reported only one ‘indigenous case’ on Tuesday to have its tally at 95 and the number of active cases at 33. Tenkasi did not add any new cases. Its tally is 106 and the number of active cases 18.

Sex persons tested positive in Dindigul district. Health Department officials said five of them – two from Vadamadurai and three from Palani – had returned from Chennai, while the six person from Reddiar Chatram had been to New Delhi. Similarly, Ramanathapuram district too reported six fresh cases – from Kilakarai and Ramanathapuram. One patient was discharged from Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

Virudhunagar district recorded one fresh case and discharge of seven patients. The total number of positive cases in the district touched 154, and there are 30 active cases.