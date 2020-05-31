Madurai reports 10 fresh cases for second day

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

For the second consecutive day, 10 persons tested positive for COVID–19 in Madurai district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 269. The fresh cases included a 41-year-old frontline worker from Chennai residing at Kulamangalam and a 55-year-old railway A/C mechanic from West Anuppanadi. Both were home-quarantined.

Three children – an 11-month-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were among those who tested positive. The fresh cases were from Avaniyapuram, K. Pudur, Oomachikulam, Samayanallur, Kulamangalam and Anuppanadi.

According to the State medical bulletin, six persons were discharged from hospital on Sunday. The number of active cases now is 102.

Virudhunagar district recorded two fresh cases. Sources said a couple who returned home from Chennai tested positive. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 123, including 90 from other districts and States.

The number active cases is 65.