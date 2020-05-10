Madurai registers four fresh cases, Theni three

MADURAI/THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai district reached 117 with the addition of four cases on Sunday. Madurai continues to have the highest number of cases in southern Tamil Nadu.

The patients who tested positive on Sunday are aged between 20 and 29. They are residents of Goripalayam, Vilangudi, Kathakinaru and Samayanallur. Three of the four patients did not show any symptoms. While two of them travelled to containment areas, one was a primary contact of a previously tested COVID-19 positive patient. One patient displayed signs of fever, cough and cold for two days.

As per the State medical bulletin, three persons were discharged from Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday. However, the district administration allowed their discharge on Saturday. They were residents of Narasingampatti, Indira Nagar and Karisalkulam.

With three more persons testing positive in Theni district, officials cordoned off areas in Kadamalaikundu, Uthamapalayam and Veerapandi, said Collector M. Pallavi Baldev.

She inspected an isolation centre, established at a private engineering college, where 101 migrants from the district who had returned from Maharashtra were kept. Fifty eight of them were discharged recently.

The district, which had opened up three check posts for screening outsiders at Lower Camp, Andipatti and Devadanapatti, had 81 persons screened. The Collector said samples of 23 relatives and contacts of the three fresh patients were taken.

Two more positive cases – a man and a woman from Chennai – were reported in Virudhunagar district. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district touched 39. Eight of them are active cases as 31 patients have been discharged.

The man, who returned from Chennai, had been to Koyambedu and when he returned to his village, the villagers stopped his entry and alerted officials on Saturday. He tested positive.

Meanwhile, the woman, who had accompanied the body of her husband from Chennai, too tested positive, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

Many of the positive cases reported in the district in the last few days have returned from Chennai or other districts.