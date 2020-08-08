Madurai records less than 100 positive cases

Madurai district recorded less than 100 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With 92 patients testing positive, the total tally of cases reached 11,898 on date.

A total of 256 persons were discharged from COVID-19 care centres, private hospitals and the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) taking the total to 9,989.

Madurai district slipped to the 11th position among all districts in Tamil Nadu in terms of active cases.

Four patients from Madurai district succumbed to the virus on Saturday, raising the death toll to 282. The patients from Virudhunagar, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Thoothukudi districts admitted at the GRH and private hospitals in Madurai too died of the virus.

Virudhunagar

Despite a declining trend of positivity rate, there was no let up in number of deaths in Virudhunagar as four more deaths reported on Saturday took up the toll to 121.

Three men and one woman, in the age group of 51 years to 82 years, died on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 246 fresh positive cases. With this, the total number of positive cases has come closer to 10,000-mark at 9,773. However, with 107 patients got discharged on Saturday (7,728 total discharge till date), the number of active patients stood at 1,924.

Theni

Theni

had 350 fresh cases tested to COVID-19 on a single day, which took the tally to 7538. The number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 252.

Dindigul

Dindigul

recorded 282 positive cases and the tally stood at 3747. The discharges from hospitals were at 53.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

had 39 new cases and the total positive cases was 3585. The number of people discharged from the hospital was 22.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga

accounted for 55 fresh cases with which the tally went up to 2887. The number of patients discharged from the hospital was 60.

Tirunelveli

Sudden spurt in cases in southern districts continued on Saturday as these four districts collectively recorded 773 cases and witnessed 11 deaths while 543 patients who recovered from the viral infection were discharged.

Thoothukudi continues to record 200-plus infections as the district had 247 fresh cases on Saturday that took its tally to 8,905 and active cases to 1,810 even as 229 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The sudden spurt in infection took Tenkasi’s tally to 2,952 as the district reported 203 cases on Saturday that took the number of active cases to 1,032 even as 48 patients were discharged from hospitals. In Kanniyakumari, 197 more cases were recorded that increased the district’s tally to 6,222 and active cases to 1,896 after 126 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The tally of Tirunelveli district touched 6,425 with the addition of 126 cases that took the number of active cases to 2,308 as 140 patients were discharged.

While Tirunelveli lost seven patients, the highest loss on a single day so far, Thoothukudi witnessed the death of two patients and one each in Tenkasi and Kannniyakumari districts succumbed to the infection.