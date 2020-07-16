Madurai records 94.42% pass percentage

Madurai

16 July 2020 23:09 IST

The district has slipped one rank to reach 13th position in the State

Madurai district recorded a pass percentage of 94.42% in Plus Two examination, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Despite a marginal increase in pass percentage compared to 2019, which was at 93.64%, the district slipped one rank to reach 13th position this year. Out of a total 34,660 students, 32,726 passed. As in the previous years, girls (17,862) outnumbered boys (14,864).

District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said 120 schools, including four government schools and six Kallar Reclamation schools, in the district secured 100% pass.

Madurai Corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.78%, a steep decrease compared to last year’s performance (96.68%). Out of 2,063 students from 15 schools, 1,914 passed. Navalar Somasundara Bharathiyar Corporation Girls’ Higher Secondary School was the only corporation school that secured 100% pass. A total of six centums — three in computer science, two in computer application and one in accountancy — was recorded in the schools.

Thirty-seven visually impaired students, 34 hearing impaired, 27 differently abled and 25 students with other disabilities passed the examination.

Indian Association of the Blind secured 100% pass.

Centums

Sixty-one centums in subjects were secured in the district, with the highest centum recorded in Commerce (28). Fifteen centums were recorded in accountancy, 12 in economics, four in basic automobile and one each in chemistry and business maths.