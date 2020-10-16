Madurai records 84 new COVID-19 positive cases in one day

Total number of patients stands at 17,874 in the district

MADURAI

Madurai recorded 84 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 17,874. A total of 73 persons got discharged and the active cases were 804. There were no deaths recorded on Friday.

Virudhunagar

COVID-19 death toll in Virudhunagar district went up to 217 with two more deaths reported on Friday.

A man, 61,, and a woman, 71, died in different hospitals in Madurai on Thursday and Wednesday respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh positive cases reported on Friday was 38 that took up the total number positive cases to 15,068.

However, with the discharge of 74 patients on Friday and 14,605 till date, the number of active cases in the district had come down to 246.

THENI

Theni had 39 new cases of covid-19 cases taking the tally to 15,885. There were 70 discharges from the hospitals in a single day.

DINDIGUL

Dindigul had 32 fresh cases with which the tally went up to 9,511. The hospitals had discharged 39 people.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram had 18 new cases and the tally moved to 5,835. There were 26 discharges from the hospitals.

SIVAGANGA

Sivaganga had 19 fresh cases of covid-19 taking the tally to 5,602. The hospitals had discharged 26 patients.

TIRUNELVELI

While the southern districts recorded 200 new cases on Friday, 188 persons were discharged from the hospitals while two patients succumbed to the viral infection.

With 70 new cases, Kanniyakumari district, which has so far lost 237 persons to the viral infection, had the tally of 14,156 and 717 active cases even as 63 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Tirunelveli district had 61 new cases that took the tally to 13,792 and the number of active cases to 607 after 66 persons were discharged from hospitals.

THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi district recorded 56 fresh cases that increased the infection tally to 14,381. After 44 patients were discharged from hospitals, 546 patients are undergoing treatment. Since the district lost one more patient to the viral infection, the fatality rose to 126.

TENKASI

Tenkasi district too lost a patient on Friday and the district has so far witnessed the death of 150 COVID-19 positive patients. After adding 13 new cases, the district had 183 active cases and its tally rose to 7,705.