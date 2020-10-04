Madurai records 82 new cases

Madurai district recorded a total of 82 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 16,914. As many as 47 patients got discharged. Two deaths were recorded, taking the district’s toll to 393. The active cases were at 708.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district registered 58 new cases taking the total number of positive cases to 14,570.

However, after the discharge of 30 patients, the number of patients discharged till date has gone up to 14,133. The death toll in the district was at 212 and the number of active cases stood at 225.

Theni

Theni saw 60 new cases taking the total number of cases to 15,173. The hospitals discharged 67 patients.

Dindigul

Dindigul recorded 38 new cases and the total tally stood at 9,007. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 68.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram saw 12 new cases and total number of cases stood at 5,609. The district recorded 68 discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga recorded 36 new cases with which the tally went up to 5,304. The hospitals discharged 29 patients after treatment.

Southern districts

Tirunelveli saw 71 new cases taking the tally to 13,023. There were 91 discharges from hospitals and the total number of people discharged so far stood at 12,005.

Thoothukudi recorded 55 new cases and the total tally moved to 13,698. The hospitals discharged 51 patients on a single day and the total people discharged so far after treatment stood at 13,031.

Kanniyakumari had 118 fresh cases and the tally moved to 13,129. There were 106 discharges from hospitals and the tally of people discharged so far stood at 12,101.

Tenkasi saw 39 fresh cases on Sunday and the tally stood at 7,483. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 54 and the total tally of people discharged was at 6,991.