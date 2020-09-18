Madurai records 82 cases

MADURAI

18 September 2020 21:13 IST

32 people discharged on a single day in Ramanathapuram

A total of 82 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Madurai district to 15,724.

The day saw no deaths and 165 persons were discharged. The active cases in the district stands at 730.

Virudhunagar district registered two deaths that increased the toll to 207. Two men, aged 80 years and 79 years, had died in different hospitals in Salem and Madurai in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the district rose to 13,929 after 39 fresh cases were reported on Friday. After 108 patients got discharged on Friday, the number of patients who have been discharged till date has risen to 13,379. This has left 343 active patients in the district.

Theni had 69 fresh cases with which the tally moved to 14,112. There were 104 discharges from hospitals. Active cases stood at 665 and 164 had died of the virus so far.

Dindigul has reported 91 new cases and the tally stands at 8,230. As many as 131 people have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases stands at 633 and 153 had succumbed to the virus.

Ramanathapuram had 33 fresh cases with which the tally stands at 5,332. As many as 32 people were discharged on a single day and the total discharged patients till date stands at 4,945. Active cases were 273 and 114 had died of the virus so far.

Sivaganga had 32 new cases, pushing the tally to 4,701. There were 24 discharges from hospitals. Active cases standsat 274 and 115 deaths have been recorded till date.

Southern districts

Kanniyakumari which added 115 new cases on Friday lost four patients to the viral infection. After adding 115 patients, Kanniyakumari’s tally rose to 11,547 and the number of active cases increased to 750 after 125 patients were discharged. The four deaths has raised the fatality to 215.

In Tirunelveli, 104 new cases were reported on Friday to take the tally to 11,620 and the number of active cases to 1,049 after 98 patients were discharged. With the death of one more COVID-19 patient, the district has lost 193 persons so far.

Tenkasi’s tally increased to 6,638 and the active cases to 571 with the addition of 97 new cases on Friday even as 48 patients were discharged. Since the district witnessed the death of a patient due to COVID-19, the district’s fatality rose to 124.

Thoothukudi, after adding 90 patients on Friday, had 799 active cases and the tally got jacked up to 12,710. While 80 patients were discharged, the district did not lose anyone to the viral infection and hence its fatality stood at 119.