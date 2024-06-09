ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai records 78.5% attendance in TNPSC exam

Published - June 09, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates writing TNPSC exam at a centre in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madurai district recorded a 78.5% attendance in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examination which was conducted throughout the State on Sunday. 

In the 11 taluks - Kallikudi, Madurai East, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai West, Melur, Peraiyur, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Usilampatti, Vadipatti- in the district, the examination was conducted in 393 centres.  

Out of the total 1,07,724 registered candidates, 84,564 candidates attended the examination. 23,160 candidates absented themselves for the examination. 

