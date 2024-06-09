Madurai records 78.5% attendance in TNPSC exam

Madurai district recorded a 78.5% attendance in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examination which was conducted throughout the State on Sunday.

In the 11 taluks - Kallikudi, Madurai East, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai West, Melur, Peraiyur, Tirumangalam, Tirupparankundram, Usilampatti, Vadipatti- in the district, the examination was conducted in 393 centres.

Out of the total 1,07,724 registered candidates, 84,564 candidates attended the examination. 23,160 candidates absented themselves for the examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.