Madurai recorded 32 new cases and two deaths

Number of COVID-19 cases in southern district is goind down

Madurai

Madurai

recorded 32 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,457. A total of 52 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 273. Two deaths were recorded, taking the district's toll to 436.

Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Ramanathapuram district, increasing the district's case tally to 6,155. A total of three persons got discharged and the active cases were at 42.

In Sivaganga district eight new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, rising the case count in the district to 6,192. A total of 20 persons got discharged and the active cases are 79.

Dindigul district recorded a total of nine new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 10,103. A total of 37 persons got discharged and the active cases stood at 84. One death was recorded, which increased the district’s death toll to 193.

A total of 16 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in Theni, taking up the district's case tally to 16,495. A total of 24 persons got discharged and the active cases at 34.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Virudhunagar district on Friday fell to 57, the lowest level in the past several months, after 29 patients got discharged.

The district recorded only five positive cases on Friday that took the total number of positive cases to 15,731.

Meanwhile, the total number of patients discharged was 15,449.

Death toll in the district remained at 225.

Southern districts

While the number of COVID-19 cases getting discharged from the hospitals is steadily improving in the southern districts, the number of fresh cases is going down.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were admitted to hospitals in Tirunelveli district on Friday that increased the district’s overall infection tally to 14,679 and put the number of active cases at 174 after 35 patients were discharged.

Kanniyakumari recorded 14 COVID-19 patients on Friday to have 156 active cases and the infection tally of 15,499 even as 22 persons were discharged from the hospitals.

Tenkasi’s infection tally moved up to 7,968 following the admission of six more patients on Friday. After 18 patients were discharged, 47 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

Thoothukudi recorded the lowest number of fresh cases on Friday with the addition of just four more patients to have 15,512 infections so far. After 52 patients were discharged, the district has 113 active cases undergoing treatment in the hospitals.